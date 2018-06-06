Watch for gravel windrows during county road work south of Gettysburg; top cut mowing gets underway

The Potter County Highway Department is working with contractors to gravel roads south of Gettysburg this week. The project is being done in an effort to complete the gravel work by June 15.

The gravel roads south of Gettysburg include the airport road, which is 310th Avenue, the road at the five mile corner going south on 305th Avenue, and the east/west road that connects them on the south end, which is 169th Street.

During the road work, it may be necessary to leave gravel windrows on the roads overnight. The windrows will be flagged, but the county asks that extreme caution or alternate routes be used while the gravel work is being completed. This will help to ensure that the work is done quickly and carefully.

Also, the top cut mowing on county roads is getting underway, and all roads in Potter County will be mowed to remove the top five feet of grass.

Potter County Highway Superintendent Steve Smith said that the five foot cut allows the county to spray along the edges of the road to control weeds and better maintain the roads with the motor graders. From a safety standpoint, it also provides more visual access to the ditches, which helps eliminate deer and other wildlife collisions.

The top cut mowing will start on the south half of Potter County and move north. The county has four mowers, so mowing will progress quickly.

If you have questions regarding either the gravel or mowing projects, contact Smith at 769-1011.

-Molly McRoberts