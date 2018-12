Stop signs have been installed around the school area.

On the recommendation of Gettysburg Chief of Police David Mogard, new stop signs have replaced the yield signs on some streets southeast of the school. Drivers need to be aware of the new signs located at the intersections of 4th and Park, Division and Park, and 4th and Potter, where they will now need to stop.

Chief Mogard said that recommendations are being made for other locations in town to add stop signs.

-MMcR