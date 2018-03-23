Watch mail for new Medicare card

The local medical center has asked that people be aware to watch the mail for new Medicare cards that will be issued during the next year. The cards will be mailed starting in April, and the Social Security numbers will be no longer be printed on the card. This is being done to help protect your identity and keep your information secure.

Each card recipient will get a new Medicare number that is unique to them, and will only be used for Medicare coverage. The new card will not change the coverage or benefits.

In order to prepare for the new card, make sure your mailing address is up to date. If it needs to be correction, contact Social Security at ssa.gov/myaccount or call 1-800-772-1213. TTY users can call 1-800-325-0778.

Beware of anyone who contacts you about your new Medicare card. Personal or private information will never be asked for in order to get your new Medicare number or card.

Please be patient and understand that mailing a new card to everyone will take time, and your card might not arrive at the same time as a friend or neighbor’s card.