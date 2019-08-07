Water fights make a big splash

The Gettysburg Volunteer Fire Department put on a display Saturday afternoon, Aug. 3 at the city park to test their water spraying accuracy as part of a friendly competition with their first-ever water fights. Teams of three firefighters took turns spraying at a barrel suspended on a cable in what was described as a “reverse tug-of-war.” The fun event made for good natured competition while giving the fire department some practice while entertaining a large crowd of spectators. By Monday evening, the fun was over as the fire siren sounded marking the first fire of the harvest season.