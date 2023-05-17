Fourth grade students from Gettysburg Elementary presented their wax museum at the school gym on May 10. During the event, students stand like statues who come to life when a button is pushed by visitors. The students then give a brief history of the person they are portraying. Ariel Lemler played the part of actress Katharine Hepburn, dressed in a sharp pantsuit similar to the style worn by the actress. Also pictured at left is Dean Quiet, who gave a presentation on Henry Ford. See inside for more from the day’s event.