Potter County News

Wax Museum

By Rachel Masteller
on May 17, 2023

PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS

PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS

Fourth grade students from Gettysburg Elementary presented their wax museum at the school gym on May 10. During the event, students stand like statues who come to life when a button is pushed by visitors. The students then give a brief history of the person they are portraying. Ariel Lemler played the part of actress Katharine Hepburn, dressed in a sharp pantsuit similar to the style worn by the actress. Also pictured at left is Dean Quiet, who gave a presentation on Henry Ford. See inside for more from the day’s event.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *