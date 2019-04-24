Ways to donate to new health care center in Gettysburg

With just under seven weeks remaining in the capital campaign to raise funds for the new Avera Missouri River Health Center, the Avera Gettysburg Foundation is working to meet the $3 million goal in order to bring state-of-the-art technology to the community’s health care.

Now is the time to make a pledge to the project. A commitment pledge to the project, which can be paid over time, means more than just a one-time gift.

“We understand that economics are a consideration when making a donation to the new health care center,” said Imelda Simon, who serves on the project steering committee. “If you are still trying to make a decision about what to do for a donation, it is better to make a pledge now that can be paid over time, than not at all. We need help from everyone to make this happen.”

There are many ways to give. Gifts can be made as donations of grain, stock, IRA roll-overs, trusts, life insurance, legacy gifts, or through cash donations. Any amount can be pledged, and payments may be made on installments.

“The main thing is that the pledges and commitments are in place by the June 1 deadline,” said community business owner and steering committee member Ellen Logan. Gifts over time are allowed, which enables everyone to be able to give and be part of the project. “We ask everyone to consider giving a gift to this new health center, whether it is in the amount of $40, $100, $500 or $1000. Every dollar donated will make a new era in health care in Gettysburg a reality.”

For those pledging a donation of $1,000 or more, names will be inscribed on the Donor Wall in the new hospital.

Avera Health is investing $9 million dollars into a new facility in Gettysburg which will include a new clinic and hospital, rehab center, 3-D mammography, IV Infusion rooms, procedure rooms, inpatient and clinical rooms, all with state-of-the-art technology and connected to e-services in the Avera system.

Contributions will help to ensure care close to home through the Avera Missouri River Health Center campaign. Donations may be made to: Avera Gettysburg Foundation, 606 E. Garfield Ave., Gettysburg, SD 57442.

The project steering committee includes Craig Smith, Imelda Simon, Kim Sheehan, Bruce Williams, Beth Joachim, Ellen Logan, Rena Robbennolt, Kristin Hawkinson, Robert Sheckler, and Kellie Yackley.

-compiled by MMcR