Weather forced cancellation of school events

The winter storm that swept across western and central South Dakota last week forced schools to close and prompted changes in event schedules for the weekend. Teachers and students at the schools in Hoven and Gettysburg were given a long weekend when classes were called off on Thursday and Friday, with Monday already released for the holiday on Oct. 14.

The Battler football game against Warner was cancelled, along with the Battler volleyball tourney on Saturday and the middle school football jamboree on Monday.