Weather forces games to change dates

Crazy cold weather last week prompted some Battler games to be cancelled or postponed.

According the GHS athletic director Vern Smith, here are some of the Potter County sporting events that were changed due to weather.

The boys basketball game with Aberdeen Christian in Aberdeen has been moved to Feb. 10 with a 5:30 start time for the JV.

The middle school boys basketball YTC Tournament in Eureka has been moved to Feb. 1, with a 9 a.m. start, but Potter County’s first game is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The middle school girls basketball Northwestern Jamboree is cancelled.

The Battler wrestling tournament is cancelled for this year. However, there is a triangular at home on Thursday, Jan. 23 starting at 6 p.m.