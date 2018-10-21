Welcome, hunters! Pheasant season opens Saturday

Considered by many to be a state holiday, the opening weekend of pheasant hunting season starts on Saturday in South Dakota.

This marks the 100th season for pheasant hunting in the state.

Although reports from the state’s Game, Fish and Parks indicated that the pheasant population is up 47 percent, the percentage may not be an accurate indicator of the number of birds. The count is based on pheasants per mile, with this year’s count at 2.47 birds, which is up from last year’s count of 1.68. Many locals believe the numbers are down, but with several acres of crops still in the field, a lot of those birds could just be in the cover. Either way, hunters will need to work a little harder to find pheasants when the season gets underway at noon on Oct. 20.

Visitors to Potter County can always look forward to a good hunt, and the businesses around the area have good food and fun available to keep visitors entertained after the hunt.

Potter County emergency crews reminder hunters to use firearm safety and be sure to ask landowner permission before hunting on private land. Although the county has had recent snow and rain, hunters are reminded to be mindful of fire safety.

Check out the ads in this week’s edition of the News everything needed for a happy hunt, along with places to eat and relax during your stay in Gettysburg.

Have a fun and safe hunt!

-Molly McRoberts