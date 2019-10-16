Welcome pheasant hunters

Here are a few things that will help hunters to have a good time in Gettysburg this weekend.

The party starts on Friday night at 8 p.m. with the hunters game night at the American Legion Club. There will also be a gun raffle and promises of good times, so stop by the club to kick off the weekend. If you need some food to fuel you before the hunt gets underway, the annual Hunters Breakfast will be held Saturday and Sunday at the United Methodist Church Hall, with serving from 8 to 11 a.m. Hunting licenses are available at Ace Hardware, Gas-N-Goodies, and Stans, along with other items needed before you hit the fields.

Good luck out there! Have a fun and safe hunt!