Welcome wave

Kids across Gettysburg got outside Tuesday afternoon to enjoy the beautiful weather and wave to teachers and staff from the school as part of an impromptu parade. The school staff drove through all the streets south of the highway, led by a police escort, to wave hello to students and friends. The governor announced on Tuesday that the social distancing will continue as schools in the state will be closed through May 1. Students and teachers are getting e-learning experience as they navigate the new normal to fight the Covid-19 coronavirus.