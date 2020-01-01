Wendel Johnson, 71, of Watertown, died Dec. 22, 2019 at Sanford Hospital, Sioux Falls.

Services will be held at a later date.

Wendel Dean Johnson was born June 25, 1948 in Hoven, SD to Abner and Irene (Huber) Johnson. He attended school and graduated from Hoven in 1966.

In September of 1975, Wendel married Karla Perry. They lived in Hoven, Gettysburg, Timber Lake and Watertown. He worked at Blue Valley Dairy, Hoven Cheese Factory, and most recently Angus Palm Industries in Watertown, where he retired in 2009.

He is survived by his wife, Karla; sons, Jason (Mary Beth) of Gettysburg and Taylor of Watertown; and three grandchildren.

Wendel was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Mary; brother, Ray; and a sister in infancy.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Wendel’s arrangements.