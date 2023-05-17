We’re glad to have you as one of us

I’m so happy to see we will have new members of the exclusive group of people who graduated from GHS about to join us. There are 13 of our best and brightest getting ready to cross the stage and turn their tassels on Saturday afternoon.

Class of 2023, the world is loaded with opportunities designed with you in mind — you’re at that wonderful time in life where doors open; when you meet interesting people; when you learn how to be, both through good and some not-so-good experiences; but the important thing is that you keep learning.

There’s so much advice we adults want to give, but you’re all products of the on-line world, so you have access to it — just use the good stuff that has been put in your heads during your years at our Gettysburg School, and use your good sense to sort through it. Pick out what you can use to make life better, but file the rest — you might need it later.

After suggesting that you check your phone for information, also remember it is important to put it down. Look around, see what’s out there, and learn how to make conversation. Remember to listen and find something interesting in everything. Stand up straight and respond when someone speaks to you. Most importantly, smile. It will give you more confidence and sends a message to others that you might be someone they want to know.

And the fact is, you all are someone they want to know — after all, we know you, and we’re so thrilled to have you as alumni of GHS! Congratulations and welcome!

Take care.