What a difference a week makes

The purple siding at the new Avera Missouri River Health Center in Gettysburg is now covered with the new siding. As the sun came out and the project continues to change by the day, it brings hope to the community. The building project continues to draw attention as people stop along the road by the Little Angels Park on the south side of the construction site to watch the progress. It was just a little over a year ago that the announcement was made for the new hospital in Gettysburg, and just a week since the purple siding was the talk of town. Now Gettysburg, along with the rest of the world, is taking steps to fight the coronavirus pandemic. There are stories and photos throughout the paper this week that reflect things happening in town, with the main theme being the positive steps taken by people in the community to spread health, hope, and happiness.