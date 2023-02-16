What the world needs now

EDITORIAL

During the city council meeting last week it was mentioned that the county had over 400 buildings added to the tax rolls through the county wide reassessment that hadn’t been taxed for the past decade. It was suggested that the county will have lots of money in their coffers as a result of the reassessment.

That’s concerning, and was information I had never heard.

It is also not true.

To learn more about it, I turned to a person we in the biz call “a reliable source” who would be Adam Roseland, our county assessor. He took time to answer my questions and those answers are part of a story in this week’s paper explaining the county wide reassessment.

While trying to figure out where the incorrect information may have started, he told me that when he started at his office three years ago, there were a couple years of building permits that hadn’t been processed and assessed, but their office got it done in fairly short order. Perhaps that was where it started, and much like the little kid “gossip” game, morphed into the incorrect story of hundreds of properties not being taxed.

Another misconception is that the county will be overflowing with all the property taxes coming in from the reassessment. That simply isn’t true either. As Roseland explained, the reassessment brings property value close to what it would likely receive on the open market, but the mill levy is determined through a bunch of math (he worded it more eloquently than I) that has to do with the amount of tax dollars requested by the taxing entity, divided by the assessed value of the properties.

Be assured that our county is not collecting more tax dollars from us than what they need to operate, and they are not hoarding funds at our expense. The reassessment should help make things more equitable for all property owners.

There was another comment made during the city meeting that hit my ear wrong. When paid holidays were being discussed, Native American Day was on the list. A member of the council immediately interrupted each time that holiday was spoken and “corrected” by saying Columbus Day.

As those of us who have lived in South Dakota know, that is incorrect. Back in 1990, South Dakota was the first state in the nation to recognize Native American Day.

It’s nice when we are known to be a trailblazer for something kind.

That holiday was unanimously declared by the state legislature with the encouragement of Gov. George Mikkelsen in an effort to seek reconciliation and repair some bad relations between the people of our state. And, let’s face it — there are plenty of people who may not consider Columbus to be a good guy, although there are sadly some out there who still might like to follow his business practices of slavery and abuse. Fortunately, most in our state have evolved past that, and still get a Monday off in October.

So, to summarize…never mind. You get it. Read the quote.

Take care.

Some good news

It’s been tough on the national news front. Earthquakes. Shootings. Storms. Wars. Not a lot to make one smile.

But that’s not the case in our hometown.

As I was putting pages together this week and sorting through the pile of submitted news, I found myself smiling through most of it. It’s generally a pretty happy little hamlet in which we live. Most of the people in our paper are smiling, and they are doing things to make life a little easier for others, whether by doing nice deeds, or trying to generate some fun, or by just making us proud to know them. It’s evident from every age group through different organizations and skill sets. It’s a good feeling to be part of our community and knowing the people who combine to make it such.

Speaking of knowing them, I had a person come into my office who wanted to buy some back issues of the PCN. While I was fetching the papers, the person was talking about Molly, in a surprisingly pleasant manner, as if she weren’t in the room.

After the compliments were made, I smiled and thanked him, and introduced myself as the Molly of whom he spoke.

He gave me one of those up/down glances, shook his head, and said, “No you’re not.” I laughed and asked, “I’m not?” He told me with great authority that I wasn’t the Molly from the paper — and did so while standing in the office where I was on a computer, working on the paper. Honestly, this was a first for me. I then questioned myself, wondering if there could possibly be people out there masquerading as me — which made me giggle even more.

As much as some people think I like to argue, I had none for this. But for some reason, it still made me happy! molly@pottercountynews.com

605-769-1180