Little Bella gave a look to her best friend, Kea Cronin (Deb and Justin) when she attended the pet vaccination clinic at the Potter County Fairgrounds in Gettysburg on Friday. The sweet tempered dog seemed cautiously suspicious about what was coming next while being examined by veterinarian Dr. Tristan Malmedal from Selby, as his assistant, Arla, was filling a syringe that had Bella’s name on it.