Wheeler wrestles to championship win at Holland Invitational tourney

Potter County Battler wrestlers made the trek to Howard, SD on Saturday to compete in the Holland Invitational tournament. The Battlers had a good day, with sophomore Joey Wheeler bringing home the 145 pound championship. The team will head to Webster for the weekend for the Region 1B tournament before heading to Sioux Falls for the State B the following weekend. Here are the results from the tournament in Howard. Stats Lincoln Stuwe (18-17) place is unknown and scored 7.00 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 18-17 won by fall over Griffen Tobin (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 8-14 (Fall 0:56) Quarterfinal – Gage Martinmaas (Faulkton) 28-6 won by tech fall over Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 18-17 (TF-1.5 4:12 (16-1)) Cons. Round 2 – Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 18-17 won by fall over Tanner Preheim (Parker) 7-15 (Fall 0:35) Cons. Round 3 – Kale Ask (Canton) 26-6 won by fall over Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 18-17 (Fall 2:05) 113 Forfeit Forfeit (1-2) placed 4th. Champ. Round 1 – Forfeit Forfeit (Potter County) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye) Quarterfinal – Forfeit Forfeit (Potter County) 1-2 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Groton) 0-2 (For.) Semifinal – Braxton Trowbridge (Canton) 25-6 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Potter County) 1-2 (For.) Cons. Semi – Forfeit Forfeit (Potter County) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye) 3rd Place Match – Parker Geditz (Faulkton) 24-18 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Potter County) 1-2 (For.) 120 Koltyn Forbes (23-13) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 23-13 received a bye () (Bye) Quarterfinal – Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 23-13 won by fall over Kaden St. Pierre (Hamlin) 1-14 (Fall 0:59) Semifinal – Ethan Ortman (Marion-Freeman) 26-21 won by decision over Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 23-13 (Dec 8-2) Cons. Semi – Issac McDugle (Parker) 14-20 won in sudden victory – 1 over Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 23-13 (SV-1 4-2) 145 Joey Wheeler (18-10) placed 1st and scored 24.00 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 18-10 received a bye () (Bye) Quarterfinal – Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 18-10 won by fall over Jason Hammer (Canton) 20-10 (Fall 2:09) Semifinal – Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 18-10 won by fall over Zach Pardy (Howard) 21-17 (Fall 1:42) 1st Place Match – Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 18-10 won by decision over Kaden Laubach (Canton) 31-8 (Dec 7-4) 152 Chayce Rausch (28-14) placed 4th and scored 7.00 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 28-14 received a bye () (Bye) Quarterfinal – Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 28-14 received a bye () (Bye) Semifinal – Scott Peterson (Canton) 33-3 won by decision over Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 28-14 (Dec 6-1) Cons. Semi – Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 28-14 won by fall over Lincoln Smith (Canton) 15-13 (Fall 4:09) 3rd Place Match – Isaac Feldhaus (Howard) 35-15 won by decision over Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 28-14 (Dec 3-0) 160 Aaron Smith (9-8) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Aaron Smith (Potter County) 9-8 received a bye () (Bye) Quarterfinal – Thomas Baker (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 33-8 won by fall over Aaron Smith (Potter County) 9-8 (Fall 3:52) Cons. Round 2 – Aaron Smith (Potter County) 9-8 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Groton) 0-2 (For.) Cons. Round 3 – Aaron Smith (Potter County) 9-8 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Canton) 0-2 (For.) Cons. Semi – Tanner Even (Parker) 33-14 won by fall over Aaron Smith (Potter County) 9-8 (Fall 3:39) 220 Preston Worth (27-8) placed 3rd and scored 10.00 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Preston Worth (Potter County) 27-8 received a bye () (Bye) Quarterfinal – Preston Worth (Potter County) 27-8 received a bye () (Bye) Semifinal – Wyatt Locke (Groton) 16-9 won by decision over Preston Worth (Potter County) 27-8 (Dec 5-3) Cons. Semi – Preston Worth (Potter County) 27-8 won by fall over Sydney Tubbs (Stanley County) 7-15 (Fall 0:37) 3rd Place Match – Preston Worth (Potter County) 27-8 won by decision over Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 28-11 (Dec 1-0)