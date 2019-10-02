Wild bunch stormed Buffaloes in Ft. Pierre VB match

When the Battlers stormed the Stanley County gymnasium to go up against the mighty Buffaloes on Thursday, Sept. 26, it was just as exciting as the legendary Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and their Wild Bunch having an all-out shoot-out back when the West was still the wild wild West. Instead of letting the Buffaloes take the first set as it appeared they would, the Battlers fought hard to make the score 24 to 24. When Stanley County took the lead by firing a kill to make it 24 to 25, the Wild Bunch, instead of panicking and fleeing to Bolivia, reloaded and got the next two points to make it a 27 to 25 win.

To make sure they continued their onslaught of this Class A team, the Battlers poured it on in the next two sets: 25 to 12 and 25 to 15. Cassidy Goebel clearly filled the role of Butch Cassidy, by coordinating the shoot-out through setting up 28 kills. Her main target to load up was Jenna Robbennolt and she responded accordingly by rifling 14 kills and keeping the Buffaloes’ frontline players ducking. Just as lethal was Autumn Pitlick getting 7 kills and Dakota Goebel slamming 6. Cassidy was also stealing points, like Butch and Sundance robbed banks, from Stanley County by pulling balls out of the net to allow her mates to return them back across to have the Buffaloes chasing their tails.

Butch Cassidy was never without Sundance, and Cassidy’s partner in this shoot-out was KiTu LeBeau. They dove into the match just like Paul Newman and Robert Redford did in the 1969 movie when they jumped over the cliff and into the Animas River. As Cassidy was setting up her crew, KiTu tallied stats in all box-score categories to validate what a great well-rounded game she had. But it was the intangibles that these two gunslingers did, like urged on the younger players as well as make sure the older ones were fired up too, to insure this was a team win.

In the JV Match, the Battlers took the win in two sets: 25 to 14 and 25 to 8. Frontline play was dominated by Dakota Goebel with 6 kills, Aaliyah Canchola with 3, and getting 2 were Abbie Larson and Osprey Vetter. But it was the backline that made sure the Buffaloes could not score by getting dig after dig. In the end 9 Battlers recorded dig.

Varsity Game Stats – Serving: 66 of 69 / 5 Aces: Leaders: Kirstie Lake – 2 Aces, Dakota Goebel – 1 Ace, Autumn Pitlick – 1 Ace, KiTu LeBeau -1 Ace; Attacks: 112 of 131 / 36 Kills: Leaders: Jenna Robbennolt – 14 Kills, Autumn Pitlick – 7 Kills, Dakota Goebel – 6 Kills, KiTu LeBeau – 4 Kills; Setting: 107 of 107 / 32 Assists: Leaders: Cassidy Goebel – 28 Assists; Blocks: 1 Blocks 2 Block Assist: Leaders: Rachel Goebel – 1 Assist, KiTu LeBeau – 1 Assist; Digs: 40: Leaders: Autumn Pitlick – 12 Digs, Kirstie Lake – 10 Digs, Jenna Robbennolt – 9 Digs.