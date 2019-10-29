Wildcats roll over Battlers in VB action

There will be a redemption for the Battlers against Northwestern someday, but Thursday night, Oct. 17, was not it. The 28 and 0 Wildcats rolled over the 8 and 13 Battlers 25 to 12, 25 to 9, and 25 to 6. Next year might not be the year either since their star player, Sydney Schell, is only a junior, but as every cowboy knows the herd goes up and down, and sooner or later the Wildcats, like any other small South Dakota one-horse town, are going to run out of thoroughbreds.

The Wildcats will most likely capture another State Title this year and that is fine because again it is their time. But as for the Battlers there were some bright spots in this contest that can be built upon to hopefully finish this year out on a favorable note. According to Maxprep, the girls mustered 12 kills total and had a 93.1 percent success rate serving the ball. Four girls, i.e., Autumn Pitlick, Makaivry Schatz, KiTu LeBeau, and Kirstie Lake, got all their serves successfully over the net. Defensively, Jenna Robbennolt recorded one block and it was a massive one at that. Seven of the girls tallied digs and leading the way was Makaivry Schatz with 9. Last, Maxprep keeps a Serve Receiving stat, and the girls only mishandled 11 serves. Considering the Wildcats are big servers, this was definitely a bright spot. Almost all the Wildcats jump-serve and next to slamming the ball on kills, their serving is outstanding, because in this game they had 12 aces to our 1, and they got 97.3 percent of their serves over successfully.

In this game, it was no surprise that Jenna Robbennolt got the most kills with 4, but sophomore Makaivry Schatz got 3 as well. And even though Rachel Goebel did not get any, her strength in slamming the ball has improved significantly as well as her placement of spiking it. Rachel might be the top candidate for the most improved player this year. So, coupled with sophomores stepping up there is hope that the girls will finish strong this year, but there is also a lot of faith that they will be strong in the next few years too.

In the JV Match the Battlers did not fare so well either. They lost in two straight sets, 25 to 19 and 25 to 17. Makenna Miller had a big game, 1 kill, 2 aces, 11 digs, and 1 block. However, in the C Game the girls won. Freshman Megan Hermann had the most stats, and it is clear she is an up and coming player for the Battlers.

Varsity Game Stats – Serving: 26 of 28 / 1 Ace: Leaders: Makaivry Schatz – 1 Aces; Attacks: 55 of 71 / 12 Kills: Leaders: Jenna Robbennolt – 4 Kills, Makaivry Schatz – 3 Kills; Setting: 62 of 68 / 10 Assists: Leaders: Cassidy Goebel – 9 Assists; Blocks: 1 Blocks 2 Block Assist: Leaders: Jenna Robbennolt – 1 Solo 1 Assist; Digs: 31: Leaders: Makaivry Schatz – 9 Digs, Cassidy Goebel – 5 Digs, Haylie Ahlemeier – 5 Digs.

Warren LeBeau

POTTER COUNTY NEWS SPORTS