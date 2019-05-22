William “Bill” DeRouchey

William (Bill) Thomas DeRouchey Sr, 97, died May 9, 2019 in Hemet, California.

Bill was born in Gettysburg, South Dakota, Dec. 28, 1921. In 1941 he graduated from Gettysburg High School and moved to Long Beach, California with his mother Harriett, and sisters Irene and Stella to join the war effort. He went to work at Douglas Aircraft, where he met his wife Glee.

He is survived by his son Bill (Sara) DeRouchey Jr., daughters Shirley (Ralph Oberg) Novak, and Mary (Ed) Lekivetz, five grandchildren, eight greatgrand children, and one great-great-grandchild.