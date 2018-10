Wilma J. Carr, 87, of Agar, died Oct. 21, 2018 at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 25 at the United Methodist Church, Agar, with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial of her cremains will follow in the Onida Cemetery. A prayer service will be 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 24 at Luce Funeral Home, Gettysburg.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Wilma’s arrangements.