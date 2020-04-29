Window treatment

Little cousins Sam Lemler and Lane Cline, along with Sam’s aunt Shelby Lemler and Lane’s mom April Cline, visited Grandma Shari Bowden through the window of her room at Avera Gettysburg Hospital. Even with the threat of the coronavirus hanging over the country, these two little boys put a smile of their great-grandmother’s face. The boys could see her through the glass, and had fun tapping the window to send their greetings. While the hospital and manor are on lockdown to keep the patients and residents safe inside, family and friends are finding other ways to ways to stay in touch. Mrs. Bowden’s granddaughters April and Hope decorated the windows outside her room, and she has been enjoying visits by cell phone and through the window, with all of the smiles helping with her treatment.