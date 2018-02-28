Services for Winifred Fawcett, 97, of Groton were held Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 at the Gettysburg United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jeff Adel officiating. Burial followed in the Gettysburg Cemetery under the direction of Paetznick-Garness Funeral Chapel.

Winifred died Feb. 19 at Groton Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Winifred Lucille was born on Oct. 2, 1920 in Clark County to Percy and Elizabeth (Smith) Bertrand. At the age of two, she moved to Gettysburg where she attended school. After graduating in 1938, she attended Madison Normal College and obtained her teaching certificate. Winifred taught all eight grades at several rural Potter County schools for 10 years.

On Aug. 16, 1948 she was united in marriage with Orville Fawcett in Gettysburg. Winifred continued substitute teaching and also began selling Avon in 1971. She sold it for 33 years and retired at the age of 84 years. During those years, she was a librarian for the Potter County Library. Many will remember her as “Gettysburg’s Informal Historian.” She truly enjoyed working with the Historical Society and had won awards for her books and essays about the region.

Winifred was a member and attended the Gettysburg Methodist Church for 95 years. She also belonged to the Cunningham Extension Club and was 4-H leader for 10 years. In her free time, she loved to work on genealogy, gardening, arts and crafts projects, reading, and collecting cardinal figurines.

Celebrating her life is her daughter, Anita (John) Lowary of Groton and her sister-in-law, Rosalie Bertrand.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, three brothers, Thane (Jean) Bertrand, Allen Bertrand, Richard Bertrand and several nieces and nephews.