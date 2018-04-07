Winter storm hit Tuesday

April acted like March this week, as the month started out with cold winter weather.

Tuesday morning, April 3, classes at the Gettysburg school had a late 10 a.m. start due to the wintery conditions. The temperature was up to around eight degrees but felt like a frigid -11 with the wind child from the 30 mph gusts that blew the powdery-light snow, making a couple inches of the white stuff seem like much more as it drifted throughout town.

Although there were some small drifts and limited visibility on the highways, no accidents were reported by press time. Some activities were cancelled or postponed due to the weather.

The forecast calls for more snow by the weekend, so don’t put away the shovels just yet.