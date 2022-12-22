Winter weather crossed state

Last week’s winter weather came with all the usual complications — wind, snow, a significant dip in temperatures, and loss of power. Added to the mix with the treacherous travel came mail delivery delays, postponed truck deliveries, and limited inventory at area businesses. Milk and eggs became a precious commodity, as store shelves emptied while folks stocked up for their time at home. Some holiday events were cancelled and even the Battlers had to miss some contests.

The forecast is calling for more crazy cold weather this week with dangerous wind chills. Do not travel unless it is necessary, and be sure to use basic good sense. Dress warmly in layers. Keep emergency supplies in the vehicle and be prepared for the unexpected.

With the power off for several hours over the past week, crews worked throughout the night and storm to try to restore it for area residents.

According to Superintendent Amber Mikkelsen, an emergency shelter was set up at the Gettysburg School, where about a half dozen people were able to find warmth and company. Although they were prepared for overnight stays at the school, no one stayed the night. She said that food and water were donated by Langer’s Family Foods, and soup and chili were available for a hot meal. The school has a generator that does offer heat and emergency lighting, although it does not provide full power to the entire facility; but was a warm alternative to some of the homes in town.

Everyone is encouraged to get the Gettysburg Police Department emergency text service, which will alert to emergency services in the area. The Potter County Sheriff and Emergency Manager also had information posted online and as emergency notices on phones as well.

-MMcR

To get the Gettysburg Police Department emergency alert texts, sign up by texting 57442 to the number 888777.