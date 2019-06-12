With respect…

A ceremony was held Monday evening by the American Legion Post #135 to retire over 50 unserviceable flags that required disposal. Commander Doug Larson, right, who also serves on the Gettysburg Volunteer Fire Department, and Americanism Officer Larry Madsen, added the tattered flags to the pyre after they were inspected and deemed unserviceable, and recommend to be honorably retired from further service. Each flag is placed on the fire by the veterans as part of the disposal ceremony. Friday, June 14 is Flag Day, when residents and businesses are encouraged to fly the U.S. Flag.