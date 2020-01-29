Wolverines take win from Battlers

On Jan. 21, the 6 and 3 Herreid/Selby Wolverines rolled into the Hoven gymnasium to take on the 5 and 4 hometown boys in a Yellowstone Conference battle. With the Battlers having beaten the mutual opponent of the Mobridge/Pollock Tigers 71 to 70 and the Wolverines losing to these same opponents 52 to 54, it was pretty even odds as to who would take this game.

But as the first quarter commenced the fog began to clear on who would control the contest because it looked like the Wolverines had the matter well at hand to go on to defeat the Battlers easily. The visiting team immediately exerted their dominance and had the boys down 9 to 0 before big Kayden Ahlemeier entered into the contest halfway through the first period and started moving Wolverines out from underneath the basket to get his own name into the scoring column. But even though Kayden did his best to keep the Battlers in the fight, the first quarter ended with the score 21 to 13 in favor of the team wearing purple and gold.

The second quarter did not go well for the boys either, especially since they could not take care of the ball, they fouled too much, and the basket seemed to have a lid on it. With the Battlers’ mistakes and poor shooting, the visitors indeed reaped the benefits. They made 10 out 11 free-throws and scored 5 baskets from the field.

If not for Dylan Drew working hard in the paint, the Wolverines might have put the game away right then and there. This young man went to the free-throw line four times after struggling to get points at close range, and he also did his best to keep the Wolverines from scoring any easy baskets underneath their own bucket. The other thing that helped is Cooper Logan and Grant Luikens both netted a 3-pointer, but the Wolverines still increased their lead and went into the locker room at halftime with the score board reading 32 to 44.

Things went from bad to worse in the third period for the boys because only three of them tallied any points. The fans got quieter until Dylan Drew hit a streak and scored four tough baskets within the paint to finally give the hometown fans something to cheer about. Unfortunately, this tall drink of water’s effort was not enough because Potter County totaled 13 points in this quarter the Wolverines score 23. Needless to say, their lead bloomed to 22, and if you were cheering for the red and white, it was sad to see 67 to 45 on the score board when horn ended the period.

With basically everyone in the Hoven gym believing it was all over when the fourth quarter started, it was indeed a shock to watch the Battlers finally come to life. Once again on the back of Dylan Drew, who was still working hard underneath the basket to get three tough shots to go in, with one sending him to the free-throw line to get a 3-pointer the old fashion way, he truly lit the fuse.

Sparked by Dylan’s play, sophomores Cooper Logan and Grant Luikens kicked in the afterburners and started dropping in shots themselves. It appeared that the Wolverines wanted to coast to any easy win, so like the spectators in the gym they too became wide-eyed when their lead started disappearing.

Coach Hall did his best to run in fresh horses to press the Wolverines from end-line to end-line. Drake Bassett, Rylee Zweber, Jaxson Spindler, and Ethan Pitlick all rotated in and out as fast as they could to try and steal the ball away, or at least disrupt the Wolverines’ flow. And these young Battlers did indeed do their job to give the home team more shot attempts; and it worked.

Cooper Logan scored three baskets and Grant Luikens scored four, with three of them being 3-pointers. Grant’s most awe inspiring 3-point basket was his last with less than 10 seconds to go. He shot it a good 30 feet deep and put an arch on it so high that it seemed like it would bring rain down in the ole Greyhound stadium.

With all the hustle, break away running, diving onto the floor for loose balls, rapid and long-distance shooting, multiple substitutions, and pure pandemonium spreading throughout the gymnasium the Battlers scored 26 points in this final quarter to the Wolverines 11.

Unfortunately, the Big Bang came too late because when the game ended the score board read 78 to 71, which meant Herreid/Selby improved its record to 7 and 3 and Potter County slipped to 5 and 5.

Even though the boys suffered a tough lost, it should be noted that they are starting to jell and becoming a show worth spending money on to watch.

In the undercard the Herreid/Selby Wolverines also defeated Potter County JV as well – 30 to 22. The biggest problem for the young Battlers is that they could not take care of the ball. There were way too many trips down the floor where they would simply throw the ball out of bounds, or have it taken away, or commit a violation even before they could attempt a shot. And when they did shoot, nothing seemed to fall in. Straight up, the only thing that kept them close was the young Wolverines also could not hit the broad side of a barn either. But it was not all bad because even though there were mistakes made and it was a low scoring game, it was still an interesting show to watch because the young Battlers never stop hustling or flying all over the court.

Stats

Potter County: Cooper Logan – 15, Seth Sharp – 8, Dylan Drew – 19, Grant Luikens – 21, Kayden Ahlemeier – 8. Herreid/Selby: Clayton Randall II – 18, Tray Hettick – 3, Carter Tisdall – 8, Colton Schumacher – 17, Dawson Zabel – 9, Wade Begeman – 23.