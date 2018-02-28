World Day of Prayer Friday

The World Day of Prayer will be celebrated on Friday, March 2 at the Grace Bible Church in Gettysburg.

This is a worldwide ecumenical movement of Christians of many traditions who come together to observe a common day of prayer each year on the first Friday in March. Services begin at sunrise in the Pacific and follow the sun across the globe on the day of celebration.

This year’s service will be held on at the Grace Bible Church beginning a lunch at 11:30 a.m. followed by the program at noon. It is free and all denominations are welcome.