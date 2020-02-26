World Day of Prayer March 6

The World Day of Prayer will be celebrated on Friday, March 6 at the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Gettysburg.

This is a worldwide ecumenical movement of Christians of many traditions who come together to observe a common day of prayer each year on the first Friday in March.

This year, the women of the World Day of Prayer Committee of Zimbabwe wrote the worship service to consider the words “Rise! Take Your Mat and Walk,” a call to act in love for peace and reconciliation.

This year’s service will be hosted by the United Methodist Women beginning with a lunch at 11:30 a.m. followed by the program at noon.

It is free and all denominations are welcome.