World record setting jugglers to perform in Gettysburg on Friday

The Hanson Family Jugglers and Unicyclists from Kanawha, Iowa, will perform a free Library Summer Reading Program on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. at the GHS gym.

Mark Hanson, a two-time Guinness World Record holder for speed juggling, along with his national unicycle champion daughter, Christa, and the rest of the Hanson Family are bringing their talents to Gettysburg through the Potter County Library to present their highly acclaimed library program.

Bring your kids to hear inspiring stories and watch the Hanson family perform amazing juggling and unicycle tricks they have showcased on two occasions for the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters basketball team.

This is the second time the performers have come to Gettysburg. They were part of last year’s summer reading program, and were such a big hit that they have been invited back for another visit. Last year’s event also provided opportunities for the audience to participate in learning juggling skills following the show.

The event is brought to town through the Potter County Library’s summer reading program.