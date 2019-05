Being given a Quilt of Valor is an honor for military veterans who were touched by war, but it was made even more special for Korean war veteran Kermit Wager of Gettysburg to be presented the quilt by his daughter, Sheri Secrest of Black Hawk. Eight veterans were presented with the quilts made by the Prairie Quilters as part of the Memorial Day program held at the Legion Community Building on Monday, May 27.