Wrestlers compete at Regions, seniors headed to state

Two seniors on the wrestling team are headed to the State B tournament this weekend. Brayden Schlachter, wrestling at 132 pounds and Lincoln Stuwe wrestling at 126, both qualified for the big show. Schlachter, from GHS, finished in third place, and Stuwe, from HHS, came in at fourth.

Potter County matmen headed to Groton on Saturday, Feb. 20 to compete in the Region 1B wrestling tourney, and following are the local results from the tournament.

SDHSAA Region 1B Results for Potter County Battlers

106

Nicholas Schlachter (25-14) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Nicholas Schlachter (Potter Co) 25-14 received a bye ()

(Bye)

Quarterfinal – Brady Risetter (Redfield Area) 31-8 won by fall over

Nicholas Schlachter (Potter Co) 25-14 (Fall 0:23)

Cons. Round 2 – Nicholas Schlachter (Potter Co) 25-14 received a bye ()

(Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Haeden Jorgenson (Webster Area) 21-14 won by major decision over Nicholas Schlachter (Potter Co) 25-14 (MD 9-0)

126

Lincoln Stuwe (10-7) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Lincoln Stuwe (Potter Co) 10-7 won in sudden victory – 1 over Boe Iverson (Sisseton) 18-16 (SV-1 8-6)

Semifinal – Dylan Zell (Kingsbury Co) 21-6 won by fall over Lincoln Stuwe (Potter Co) 10-7 (Fall 3:40)

Cons. Semi – Lincoln Stuwe (Potter Co) 10-7 won by decision over Elliot Bratland (Clark/Willow Lake) 26-19 (Dec 8-1)

3rd Place Match – Christian Ehresmann (Groton Area) 33-6 won by fall over Lincoln Stuwe (Potter Co) 10-7 (Fall 4:18)

132

Brayden Schlachter (32-15) placed 3rd and scored 17.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brayden Schlachter (Potter Co) 32-15 won by tech fall over Tyan Johnson (Sisseton) 11-17 (TF-1.5 5:12 (15-0))

Quarterfinal – Brayden Schlachter (Potter Co) 32-15 won by decision over Skylar Trygstad (Sioux Valley) 25-16 (Dec 9-2)

Semifinal – Parker Geditz (Faulkton Area) 28-7 won by decision over Brayden Schlachter (Potter Co) 32-15 (Dec 10-3)

Cons. Semi – Brayden Schlachter (Potter Co) 32-15 won by fall over Clayton Dulany (Warner/Northwestern) 18-20 (Fall 4:48)

3rd Place Match – Brayden Schlachter (Potter Co) 32-15 won by decision over Tanner Frickson (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 21-12 (Dec 5-3)

152

Carter Luikens (17-20) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Carter Luikens (Potter Co) 17-20 received a bye ()

(Bye)

Quarterfinal – Russell Sheets (Sioux Valley) 16-5 won by fall over Carter Luikens (Potter Co) 17-20 (Fall 5:08)

Cons. Round 2 – Carter Luikens (Potter Co) 17-20 won by fall over Brian Blachford (Deuel) 4-27 (Fall 0:19)

Cons. Round 3 – Carter Luikens (Potter Co) 17-20 won by fall over Luke Steffensen (Kingsbury Co) 14-16 (Fall 3:38)

Cons. Semi – Anthony Benda (Tiospa Zina) 5-3 won by fall over Carter Luikens (Potter Co) 17-20 (Fall 2:16)

5th Place Match – Carter Luikens (Potter Co) 17-20 won by fall over Kaden St.Pierre (Hamlin/Castlewood) 19-13 (Fall 2:04)

220

Ashton Larson (2-6) placed 5th and scored 5.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Devan Appel (Sisseton) 10-16 won by fall over Ashton Larson (Potter Co) 2-6 (Fall 1:40)

Cons. Round 1 – Ashton Larson (Potter Co) 2-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi – Teigen Hadrick (Faulkton Area) 18-18 won by tech fall over Ashton Larson (Potter Co) 2-6 (TF-1.5 3:02 (15-0))

5th Place Match – Ashton Larson (Potter Co) 2-6 received a bye () (Bye)

129 Girls Division

Sierra Stuwe advances automatically to state. Did not compete in regions.