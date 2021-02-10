Wrestlers compete in Big Dakota Conference tournament

Potter County Battler wrestlers spent Saturday, Feb. 6 competing in the Big Dakota Conference tournament. The Schlachter brothers brought home medals from the tourney, with Nicholas Schlachter earning fourth place in the 106 pound weight class, and Brayden Schlachter earning the third place spot on the podium at 132. Following are Potter County placing from the day.

Big Dakota Conference 2021 Results for Potter County

106

Nicholas Schlachter (23-11) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) 23-11 won by decision over Mark Sandquist (Mobridge-Pollock) 16-9 (Dec 7-6)

Semifinal – Kasen Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 29-0 won by fall over Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) 23-11 (Fall 1:10)

Cons. Semi – Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) 23-11 won by fall over Wiley Elwood (Chamberlain) 9-16 (Fall 1:23)

3rd Place Match – Johnny Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 16-7 won by fall over Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) 23-11 (Fall 4:59)

106

Ethan Amick (1-6) place is unknown.

Quarterfinal – Johnny Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 16-7 won by tech fall over Ethan Amick (Potter County) 1-6 (TF-1.5 5:28 (17-0))

Cons. Round 1 – Wiley Elwood (Chamberlain) 9-16 won by tech fall over Ethan Amick (Potter County) 1-6 (TF-1.5 3:18 (18-2))

126

Lincoln Stuwe (5-5) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 5-5 won by fall over Easten Ekern (Groton Area) 8-12 (Fall 0:32)

Semifinal – Kyler Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 25-2 won by major decision over Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 5-5 (MD 13-5)

Cons. Semi – Lucas Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 17-10 won by decision over Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 5-5 (Dec 5-0)

132

Brayden Schlachter (26-13) placed 3rd and scored 10.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) 26-13 won by decision over Colby Kolda (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 18-17 (Dec 7-6)

Semifinal – Trey Frost (Stanley County) 20-8 won by decision over Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) 26-13 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Semi – Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) 26-13 won by decision over Bryce Reuer (Chamberlain) 15-19 (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match – Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) 26-13 won by decision over Jack Peters (Winner) 11-10 (Dec 13-7)

152

Carter Luikens (13-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Ryken Orel (Winner) 4-4 won by fall over Carter Luikens (Potter County) 13-16 (Fall 3:14)

Cons. Round 1 – Carter Luikens (Potter County) 13-16 received a bye ()

(Bye) Cons. Semi – Hunter Brueggeman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 16-11 won by fall over Carter Luikens (Potter County) 13-16 (Fall 4:55)

220

Ashton Larson (0-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Preston Norrid (Winner) 21-1 won by fall over Ashton Larson (Potter County) 0-2 (Fall 0:50)

Cons. Round 1 – River Burkard (Chamberlain) 1-2 won by fall over Ashton Larson (Potter County) 0-2 (Fall 1:36)