Wrestlers compete in triangular

Potter County vs. Sully Buttes
106: Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) over Lane Myers (Sully Buttes) (Fall 0:45)
113: Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)
120: Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)
132: Sully Paxton (Sully Buttes) over Unknown (For.)
145: Joey Wheeler (Potter County) over Tryston Ogle (Sully Buttes) (Fall 1:14)
160: Chayce Rausch (Potter County) over Kash Weischedel (Sully Buttes) (MD 12-1)
170: Aaron Smith (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)
182: Jonathan Wheeler (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)
195: Caleb Long (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)
220: Preston Worth (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)
Potter County vs. Stanley County
106: Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) over Trey Frost (Stanley County) (MD 10-0)
113: Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)
126: Levi Stover (Stanley County) over Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) (Fall 5:32)
132: JD Carter (Stanley County) over Unknown (For.)
138: Luke Hettinger (Stanley County) over Unknown (For.)
145: Joey Wheeler (Potter County) over Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) (MD 12-3)
152: Chayce Rausch (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)
160: Aaron Smith (Potter County) over Logan Kennedy (Stanley County) (Fall 4:37)
170: Jonathan Wheeler (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)
182: Caleb Long (Potter County) over Nathaniel Nelson (Stanley County) (Fall 0:51)
195: Double Forfeit
220: Preston Worth (Potter County) over Dylan Ender (Stanley County) (Fall 0:32)
285: Sydney Tubbs (Stanley County) over Unknown (For.)
