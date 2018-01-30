Wrestlers compete in triangular

By Potter County News | on January 30, 2018

Potter County vs. Sully Buttes

106: Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) over Lane Myers (Sully Buttes) (Fall 0:45)

113: Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)

120: Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)

132: Sully Paxton (Sully Buttes) over Unknown (For.)

145: Joey Wheeler (Potter County) over Tryston Ogle (Sully Buttes) (Fall 1:14)

160: Chayce Rausch (Potter County) over Kash Weischedel (Sully Buttes) (MD 12-1)

170: Aaron Smith (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)

182: Jonathan Wheeler (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)

195: Caleb Long (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)

220: Preston Worth (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)

Potter County vs. Stanley County

106: Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) over Trey Frost (Stanley County) (MD 10-0)

113: Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)

126: Levi Stover (Stanley County) over Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) (Fall 5:32)

132: JD Carter (Stanley County) over Unknown (For.)

138: Luke Hettinger (Stanley County) over Unknown (For.)

145: Joey Wheeler (Potter County) over Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) (MD 12-3)

152: Chayce Rausch (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)

160: Aaron Smith (Potter County) over Logan Kennedy (Stanley County) (Fall 4:37)

170: Jonathan Wheeler (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)

182: Caleb Long (Potter County) over Nathaniel Nelson (Stanley County) (Fall 0:51)

195: Double Forfeit

220: Preston Worth (Potter County) over Dylan Ender (Stanley County) (Fall 0:32)

285: Sydney Tubbs (Stanley County) over Unknown (For.)

