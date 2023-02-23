Wrestlers head to State!

Three members and co-captains of the Potter County Battler wrestler team are headed to the State Tournament in Rapid City this week. The top four places in each weight class advanced from the Region 1B tourney in Volga on Saturday, Feb. 18, to the tournament on Feb. 23-24, with GHS junior Carter Luikens winning the championship in his weight class at regions. GHS junior Nicholas Schlachter earned second place at regions, and HHS senior Tanner Frickson finished in third place. ABOVE: Tanner Frickson earned a top tournament honor when presented with the Gene Benthin Sportsmanship Award by tournament director, Tim Steffenson. The award is presented each year to a senior wrestler, chosen by the coaches of the region, who has demonstrated sportsmanship throughout his career both on and off the mat, and also shows academic achievement along with school and community activities. BELOW: The three team captains, Carter Luikens (Mandy Luikens-Spilde and Joel Luikens) at 160 pounds, Nicholas Schlachter (Julene and Michael) at 113 pounds, and Tanner Frickson (Sandra and Peter) at 138 pounds, are all competing at State this week. The head coach for the wrestlers is Mike Schlachter. Read more about the Region 1B tourney on page 9 of the News.