Wrestlers place at State B tourney

Friday

B-126

Round 1 (16 Man): Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 33-1 won by fall over Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 26-17 (Fall 0:59)

1ST WRESTLEBACKS: Blade Forman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 21-11 won by major decision over Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 26-18 (MD 8-0)

B-160

Round 1 (16 Man): Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 22-11 won by fall over Tucson Freeman (Mobridge-Pollock) 31-19 (Fall 5:26);

QUARTERFINALS: Lucas Bietz (Parkston) 37-2 won by decision over Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 23-12 (Dec 5-1)

B-170

Round 1 (16 Man): Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 19-4 won by decision over Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 35-20 (Dec 2-0);

QUARTERFINALS: Tanner Even (Parker) 42-8 won by fall over Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 20-5 (Fall 0:56);

B-182

Round 1 (16 Man): Isaac Feldhaus (Howard) 39-13 won by fall over Jonathan Wheeler (Potter County) 39-18 (Fall 3:14)

1ST WRESTLEBACKS: Cody Rakow (Lead-Deadwood) 29-20 won by decision over Jonathan Wheeler (Potter County) 39-19 (Dec 7-5)

B-220

Round 1 (16 Man): Preston Worth (Potter County) 32-10 won by decision over Elijah Blare (Winner Area) 33-16 (Dec 2-1)

QUARTERFINALS: KJ St. Pierre (Wagner) 33-5 won by decision over Preston Worth (Potter County) 33-11 (Dec 1-0)

Saturday

B-160

3RD WRESTLEBACKS: Weston Ireland (BC) 41-12 won by decision over Chayce Rausch (PC) 23-14 (Dec 2-0)

PLACEMENT MATCHES

1st: Sam Kruger (WIN) 42-3 won in sudden victory – 1 over Lucas Bietz (PART) 38-3 (SV-1 3-1)

3rd: Levi Mines (CUED) 38-4 won by injury default over Blake Gessner (MCM) 50-6 (Inj. 4:30)

5th: Tucson Freeman (MP) 35-20 won by fall over Weston Ireland (BC) 41-12 (Fall 4:41)

7th: Kaden Laubach (CANT) 25-6 won by decision over Chayce Rausch (PC) 23-14 (Dec 1-0)

B-170

3RD WRESTLEBACKS: Joey Wheeler (PC) 22-6 won by decision over Gage Carter (FA) 32-7 (Dec 9-6)

CONSOLATION SEMIS: Landon Werdel (CWL) 34-7 won by decision over Joey Wheeler (PC) 22-6 (Dec 4-2)

PLACEMENT MATCHES

1st: Josh Crownover (BHSA) 41-5 won by decision over Shaeden Scheidt (CANT) 52-1 (Dec 6-5)

3rd: Tanner Even (PARK) 44-9 won by decision over Landon Werdel (CWL) 34-7 (Dec 3-2)

5th: Joey Wheeler (PC) 22-6 won in sudden victory – 1 over Jake Cheeseman (MCM) 43-13 (SV-1 8-6)

7th: Gage Carter (FA) 32-7 won by decision over Micaiah Grace (CUED) 45-10 (Dec 4-1)

B-220

3RD WRESTLEBACKS: Marshall Baldwin (CANT) 46-6 won by decision over Preston Worth (PC) 34-12 (Dec 4-2)

PLACEMENT MATCHES:

1st: KJ St. Pierre (WAG) 35-5 won by decision over Jesse Hastings (MVPCS) 32-3 (Dec 6-1)

3rd: Tyler Resick (KWLPG) 39-6 won by decision over Tee Allen (BC) 38-9 (Dec 8-3)

5th: Marshall Baldwin (CANT) 46-6 won by decision over Elijah Blare (WIN) 36-18 (Dec 2-1)

7th: Preston Worth (PC) 34-12 won by fall over Tristen Bent (WEB) 27-15 (Fall 2:15)