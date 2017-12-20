Wrestlers place four of five at tourney in Plankinton

2017 Plankinton MVPCS Titan Invite Results for

Potter County

106 pounds: Lincoln Stuwe (8-5) placed 5th and scored 13.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 8-5 won by fall over Reid Montreal (McCook Central/Montrose) 2-4 (Fall 0:44)

Quarterfinal – Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 8-5 won by fall over Cody Larson (Warner/Northwestern) 3-3 (Fall 4:52)

Semifinal – Riley Whitley (Redfield Area) 10-3 won by fall over Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 8-5 (Fall 2:00)

Cons. Semi – Kyler Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 8-6 won by decision over Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 8-5 (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match – Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 8-5 won by decision over Cody Larson (Warner/Northwestern) 3-3 (Dec 8-3)

113 pounds: Koltyn Forbes (8-2) placed 1st and scored 24.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 8-2 received a bye (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 8-2 won by decision over Jacob Fehlman (Redfield Area) 3-7 (Dec 8-2)

Semifinal – Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 8-2 won by fall over Lincoln Fortin (Warner/Northwestern) 2-2 (Fall 1:16)

1st Place Match – Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 8-2 won by decision over Grayson Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 6-3 (Dec 7-6)

152 pounds: Chayce Rausch (9-3) placed 1st and scored 24.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 9-3 received a bye (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 9-3 won by fall over Finn Hanson (Burke/Gregory) 11-5 (Fall 5:44)

Semifinal – Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 9-3 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Parker Scheier (McCook Central/Montrose) 12-4 (UTB 2-2)

1st Place Match – Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 9-3 won by decision over Cody Westendorf (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 9-3 (Dec 9-2)

182 pounds: Caleb Long (6-5) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Long (Potter County) 6-5 won by forfeit over Injury Out Not Seeded (Forfeit) (Redfield Area) 0-2 (For.)

Quarterfinal – Tanner Peterson (McCook Central/Montrose) 5-4 won by fall over Caleb Long (Potter County) 6-5 (Fall 1:37)

Cons. Round 2 – Caleb Long (Potter County) 6-5 received a bye (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Ben Konechne (Garretson) 5-3 won by decision over Caleb Long (Potter County) 6-5 (Dec 6-1)

220 pounds: Preston Worth (7-2) placed 3rd and scored 22.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Preston Worth (Potter County) 7-2 won by fall over Trevor Hayes (Stanley County) 3-7 (Fall 0:38)

Quarterfinal – Preston Worth (Potter County) 7-2 won by fall over Tristan Cardona (Huron JV) 4-4 (Fall 1:00)

Semifinal – Branden Roe (Redfield Area) 8-4 won by fall over Preston Worth (Potter County) 7-2 (Fall 0:51)

Cons. Semi – Preston Worth (Potter County) 7-2 won by fall over Henry Eichstadt (Wolsey/Wessington) 5-4 (Fall 0:42)

3rd Place Match – Preston Worth (Potter County) 7-2 won by fall over Tristan Cardona (Huron JV) 4-4 (Fall 1:00)