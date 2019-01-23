Wrestling quad Thursday night

The Battler wrestlers will be at home on Thursday, Jan. 24 to host a quadrangular at the GHS gym.

Weigh-ins start at 4:15, with the first round starting at 5:30, with Potter County taking on Sully Buttes, and Cheyenne Eagle Butte/Dupree versus Stanley County.

In round two, the Battlers wrestle Stanley County, and Sully Buttes will go up against CEB/Dupree.

Round three will have the Battlers against CEB/Dupree, while Stanley County and Sully Buttes face off.

The event will also be parents night for Potter County.

The wrestling team heads to Aberdeen on Saturday for the Lee Wolff Tourney starting at 9:30 a.m.