Yackley named Community Giving Officer

Avera announced the appointment of Kellie Yackley, M.S., CFRE as the Community Giving Officer for the Avera Foundation. Yackley will provide leadership for the foundation’s Community Giving Department across the Avera system while continuing to serve as the foundation liaison for Avera St. Mary’s in Pierre. She will begin the role July 1.

Yackley holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from South Dakota State University, and a master’s in Administration and Organizational Leadership from the University of South Dakota. She joined Avera St. Mary’s Foundation in 2010 as the Annual Giving Coordinator before becoming the Foundation Director in 2017. Prior to joining Avera’s health ministry, she worked in marketing.

Yackley has successfully increased the number of benefactors to both Avera St. Mary’s Hospital and Avera Gettysburg Hospital. She has grown employee and annual giving programs, while also increasing the number of major and legacy gifts. Yackley has served the foundation lead for two transformational capital campaigns, including Building Dreams. Building Hope. Building Here: The Helmsley Center Campaign and Avera Missouri River Health Center at Avera Gettysburg.