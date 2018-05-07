Year end school events

As the school year comes to an end, students are busy finishing up activities during the next two weeks.

The elementary spring concert will be held on Friday starting at 7 p.m.

The middle school and high school Awards Program and senior scholarship night will be held at the school gym on Thursday, May 10 beginning at 7 p.m.

The spring sports awards ceremony will be held on Friday, May 11 beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the gym in Hoven.

Elementary awards day is set for Wednesday, May 16 at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 17 is the last day of school with a 10 a.m. dismissal. That is also the same day as the Region 2B track meet in Gettysburg, which starts at 10:30 a.m.

Graduation will be held in the school gym on Saturday, May 19 at 2 p.m.

Golf regions will be in Pierre on Monday, May 21.