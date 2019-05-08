Year end school events

As the school year comes to an end, students are busy finishing up activities during the next two weeks.

The middle school and high school Awards Program and senior scholarship night will be held at the school gym on Thursday, May 9 beginning at 7 p.m.

The spring sports awards ceremony will be held on Friday, May 10 beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the GHS gym.

The CSDC track meet will be held on Saturday, May 11 at Battler Field starting at 10 a.m.

Elementary awards day is set for Friday, May 17 at 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 16 will have a 2 p.m. dismissal. That is also the same day as the Region 2B track meet in Gettysburg, which starts at 10:30 a.m.

Friday is the last day of school for students with classes dismissed at 2 p.m.

Graduation will be held in the school gym on Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m.

Golf regions will be in Huron on Monday, May 20.

Teachers will be in school on Monday and Tuesday, May 20-21, for professional development days before finishing up the school year.