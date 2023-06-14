You got things done

Over the years we’ve laughed that it takes a major event to get things done. If there’s anything to that, it looks like there’s a big one on the horizon, and Gettysburg got things done.

While Michael Schlachter and Bobby Jenner, along with their great group of volunteers, were spending many months in planning meetings to organize next weekend’s event details, the rest of town started making plans, too.

The Development Corporation got together with area businesses and did a project to update awnings on the town’s storefronts. It rippled from there. Pretty soon there were window clings, and signs along the highway, painted houses and newly landscaped lawns, some old buildings being demolished, new buildings going up, and a generally lively look has taken over the town. Everyone got involved from the City on down and everyone should be pleased with the results.

We have an early deadline for next week’s edition of the news, so if you need something in get it to me by Saturday at 10 a.m. The office will be closed for press meetings part of the week and to cover the big fun for the rest of it.

Bring on the revelers! It’s time to put the hard work behind and celebrate!

Take care.