Young actors to perform in Missoula Children’s Theatre

Young actors from the Gettysburg school will take the stage on Saturday when the curtain goes up on the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Peter and Wendy.”

Students have just one week to rehearse the show, which will be performed on Saturday, Oct. 20 with two shows at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the old school gym. Admission will be charged at the door, with proceeds to be used to help bring theatre programs for children to the school in the future.

The fun show plot is described that when Captain Hook sends his right-hand man Smee on a quest to capture Peter Pan, it’s seemingly business as usual…at first. Little does Hook realize what fantastic adventures await him and his pirate posse in their search for the elusive Peter Pan.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Gettysburg is brought to town by the Gettysburg School with support from the Maas Foundation.