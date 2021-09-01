YTC Champs

PHOTO BY LORI SAUTNER

The Potter County Lady Battlers are starting out the year strong, and won the Yellowstone Trail Conference tournament on Saturday, Aug 28 in Onida. Pictured are (back row, l to r) Assistant Coach Lanae Spargur, Tyler Simon, Taelor Zweber, Zoe Meinke, Dakota Goebel, Kayden Cronin, Isabella Sautner, Haylie Ahlemeier, Makenna Miller, Coach Jamie Cronin. Front row: Kirstie Lake, Grace Goebel, Rylee Kaup, Ashlee Kaup, Jaela Vetter, and Makaivry Schatz. You can read all about the tournament in the reports in this week’s edition of the News. The Lady B’s will be in Hoven on Thursday night to host Mobridge/Pollock for the Hoven homecoming game. They’ll be back in Hoven on Tuesday to play Timber Lake.