YTC Eureka track meet results

By Potter County News | on May 02, 2018

Eureka YTC Track Meet – 4/26/2018

Girls 100 Meter Dash

5 Jenna Robbennolt Potter County 13.99, 6 Autumn Pitlick Potter County 14.02, 9 Dakota Goebel Potter County 14.59, 10 Grace Goebel Potter County x15.21, 12 Aaliyah Canchola Potter County x15.45

Girls 200 Meter Dash

2 Makaivry Schatz Potter County 28.83, 6 Autumn Pitlick Potter County 29.95, 8 Nadia Zhecheva Potter County 30.77, 9 Jenna Robbennolt Potter County x31.37, 12 Aaliyah Canchola Potter County x35.38

Girls 400 Meter Dash

1 Makaivry Schatz Potter County 1:04.90, 4 Kori Hansen Potter County 1:10.80

Girls 800 Meter Run

1 Delanie Larson Potter County 2:52.04

Girls 1600 Meter Run

3 Emilie Larson Potter County 6:17.15, 4 Delanie Larson Potter County 6:25.23

Girls 3200 Meter Run

2 Larson, Emilie, 3 Hageman, Kimberly

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

1 Autumn Pitlick Potter County 18.12, 2 Autumn Wieseler Potter County 18.30, 4 Rylee Kaup Potter County 19.46

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

1 Autumn Pitlick Potter County 53.67, 4 Grace Goebel Potter County 59.59, 5 Rylee Kaup Potter County 1:00.96

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay

3 Potter County 59.93, 4 Potter County “B” x1:00.11

Girls 4×200 Meter Relay

2 Potter County 2:09.82

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

2 Potter County 4:39.07

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay

2 Potter County 11:35.04

Girls 1600 Sprint Medley

2 Potter County 5:05.51, 3 Potter County “B” x5:22.45

Girls High Jump

2 Jenna Robbennolt Potter County 4-06.00

Girls Pole Vault

1 Makaivry Schatz Potter County 7-06.00, 2 Katherine Rausch Potter County 5-06.00, 3 Tyler Simon Potter County 5-06.00

Girls Long Jump

4 Autumn Wieseler Potter County 14-00.00, 7 Emilie Larson Potter County 13-08.00, 8 Kori Hansen Potter County 12-05.25

Girls Triple Jump

4 Kirstie Lake Potter County 30-08.00, 6 Abbie Larson Potter County 29-03.00

Girls Shot Put

4 Paige Worth Potter County 28-08.75

Girls Discus Throw

4 Paige Worth Potter County 104-04

Boys 100 Meter Dash

1 Dawson Simon Potter County 11.46, 6 Ben Krueger Potter County 12.29, 9 Grant Luikens Potter County 12.84

Boys 200 Meter Dash

1 Dawson Simon Potter County 23.76, 4 Ben Krueger Potter County 25.43

Boys 400 Meter Dash

1 Dawson Simon Potter County 53.23, 6 Ben Krueger Potter County 59.44

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

4 Colt Wieseler Potter County 55.21

Boys 4×200 Meter Relay

4 Potter County 1:53.18

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay

5 Potter County 4:12.96

Boys 4×800 Meter Relay

5 Potter County 11:09.85

Boys 1600 Sprint Medley

5 Potter County 4:40.42

Boys High Jump

6 Dylan Drew Potter County 5-02.00, 7 Grant Luikens Potter County 4-08.00

Boys Pole Vault

3 Judd Brooks Potter County 7-06.00

Boys Long Jump

5 Gage Weller Potter County 17-04.00

Boys Triple Jump

3 Gage Weller Potter County 36-04.75

Boys Shot Put

8 Preston Worth Potter County 37-02.50

Boys Discus Throw

8 Preston Worth Potter County 119-04

