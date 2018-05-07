YTC Eureka track meet results

Eureka YTC Track Meet – 4/26/2018
Girls 100 Meter Dash
5 Jenna Robbennolt Potter County 13.99, 6 Autumn Pitlick Potter County 14.02, 9 Dakota Goebel Potter County 14.59, 10 Grace Goebel Potter County x15.21, 12 Aaliyah Canchola Potter County x15.45
Girls 200 Meter Dash
2 Makaivry Schatz Potter County 28.83, 6 Autumn Pitlick Potter County 29.95, 8 Nadia Zhecheva Potter County 30.77, 9 Jenna Robbennolt Potter County x31.37, 12 Aaliyah Canchola Potter County x35.38
Girls 400 Meter Dash
1 Makaivry Schatz Potter County 1:04.90, 4 Kori Hansen Potter County 1:10.80
Girls 800 Meter Run
1 Delanie Larson Potter County 2:52.04
Girls 1600 Meter Run
3 Emilie Larson Potter County 6:17.15, 4 Delanie Larson Potter County 6:25.23
Girls 3200 Meter Run
2 Larson, Emilie, 3 Hageman, Kimberly
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
1 Autumn Pitlick Potter County 18.12, 2 Autumn Wieseler Potter County 18.30, 4 Rylee Kaup Potter County 19.46
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
1 Autumn Pitlick Potter County 53.67, 4 Grace Goebel Potter County 59.59, 5 Rylee Kaup Potter County 1:00.96
Girls 4×100 Meter Relay
3 Potter County 59.93, 4 Potter County “B” x1:00.11
Girls 4×200 Meter Relay
2 Potter County 2:09.82
Girls 4×400 Meter Relay
2 Potter County 4:39.07
Girls 4×800 Meter Relay
2 Potter County 11:35.04
Girls 1600 Sprint Medley
2 Potter County 5:05.51, 3 Potter County “B” x5:22.45
Girls High Jump
2 Jenna Robbennolt Potter County 4-06.00
Girls Pole Vault
1 Makaivry Schatz Potter County 7-06.00, 2 Katherine Rausch Potter County 5-06.00, 3 Tyler Simon Potter County 5-06.00
Girls Long Jump
4 Autumn Wieseler Potter County 14-00.00, 7 Emilie Larson Potter County 13-08.00, 8 Kori Hansen Potter County 12-05.25
Girls Triple Jump
4 Kirstie Lake Potter County 30-08.00, 6 Abbie Larson Potter County 29-03.00
Girls Shot Put
4 Paige Worth Potter County 28-08.75
Girls Discus Throw
4 Paige Worth Potter County 104-04
Boys 100 Meter Dash
1 Dawson Simon Potter County 11.46, 6 Ben Krueger Potter County 12.29, 9 Grant Luikens Potter County 12.84
Boys 200 Meter Dash
1 Dawson Simon Potter County 23.76, 4 Ben Krueger Potter County 25.43
Boys 400 Meter Dash
1 Dawson Simon Potter County 53.23, 6 Ben Krueger Potter County 59.44
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
4 Colt Wieseler Potter County 55.21
Boys 4×200 Meter Relay
4 Potter County 1:53.18
Boys 4×400 Meter Relay
5 Potter County 4:12.96
Boys 4×800 Meter Relay
5 Potter County 11:09.85
Boys 1600 Sprint Medley
5 Potter County 4:40.42
Boys High Jump
6 Dylan Drew Potter County 5-02.00, 7 Grant Luikens Potter County 4-08.00
Boys Pole Vault
3 Judd Brooks Potter County 7-06.00
Boys Long Jump
5 Gage Weller Potter County 17-04.00
Boys Triple Jump
3 Gage Weller Potter County 36-04.75
Boys Shot Put
8 Preston Worth Potter County 37-02.50
Boys Discus Throw
8 Preston Worth Potter County 119-04
