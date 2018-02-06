Yvonne “Johnnie” Brown

Yvonne A. Brown, 81, of Excelsior, MN died Dec. 27, 2017. She was born Oct. 18, 1936 to Emil and Gertrude (Goebel) Gross of Gettysburg.

She was a 1954 graduate of Gettysburg High School. Yvonne was an artist at the Minnesota State Fair for 43 years.

She was preceded in death by both parents, brother Raymond Gross and sisters Dorothy Shawgo and Mildred Thomas.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; sons Jay Brown, Kyle (Petra) Brown, Thom Brown, Seth (Nancy) Brown; daughter Beth Brown; two grandchildren, sisters Ruth Doerr of Shakopee, MN, Alma Norman of Rapid City, SD, Shirley Heck of Cottage Grove, MN, Phyllis (Richard) Pudwill of Selby, SD, Joyce Kobeski of Exton, PA, Elaine (Charles) Storkson of Gettysburg, SD, Judi (Monte) Schneider of Pierre, SD, brother Richard Gross of Mobridge-Sioux Falls, SD.

A funeral Mass was held Jan. 5 at St Victoria’s Catholic Church in Victoria, MN. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Poor Clare Sisters, 8650 Russell Avenue South, Bloomington, MN, 55431. Huber Funeral and Cremation Services Excelsior Chapel was in charge of arrangements.