Zenta Popyk, 94, Hoven, died Feb. 18, 2020 at the Bowdle Nursing Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on March 2 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Hoven, with Father Darin Schmidt, Celebrant. Burial will be at East Ridge Lawn Cemetery, Clifton, NJ.

Wake services will be 5 p.m. on March 1 at the church led by Father Kevin Doyle.

Services are in care of Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle.